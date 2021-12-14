Submit Release
Muyassar Qozieva

AFGHANISTAN, December 14 - Muyassar Qozieva is a Program Manager at the Institute for the Study of War. Muyassar has over 15 years of program management experience in development projects, security issues, including trafficking in persons, border security, counter-narcotics, and transnational threats, including ten years at the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL) Bureau in the US State Department. She previously worked for the United Nations Development Program and other international NGOs.

 

Muyassar received her Masters of Art in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro with a focus on International Peace Development. She is originally from Tajikistan.

 

 

