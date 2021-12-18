SHOPKHOJ presents a comprehensive and extensive guide to Delhi Markets & best shopping places in Delhi

Dilli Haat Shopping Khan Market -Imitation Jewellery Map of Delhi Shopping Markets

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, December 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delhi, the capital city of India was known as Indraprastha during Mahabharat(story setting for the Bhagwad Gita) times, and called Shajahanabad by Mughal rulers. It is home to magnificent monuments that reflect its past legacy (Red fort,Humayun’s tomb, Lodi Gardens, Qutub Minar to name just a few). Within this incredible history is a vibrant & modern city that befits a world class Capital. It boasts of amazing shopping markets & malls that cater to a wide range of tastes, showcasing the breadth and wonders that India has to offer, from ancient and indigenous to modern and funky. Come & enjoy the Delhi Markets (https://www.shopkhoj.com/delhi/markets-in-delhi)& the exciting range of products that it has to offer.

Let’s start with the Chandi Chowk (https://www.shopkhoj.com/markets-in-delhi/chandni-chowk/) Delhi market. This market operational even today and one of the oldest and busiest markets in Delhi, was designed by the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan’s daughter Jahanara Begum in the 17th century. Chandni Chowk, means moonlit square and it overlooks the imposing Red fort that was built by the Emperor himself. It is one of the best-known wholesale markets in Delhi. You can shop for silver goods, silver jewellery& gemstones in the Dariba Kalan ( meaning unparalleled pearls in the Persian language ) area in this market. Everything from fabrics, gold embroidered borders, lace borders & trousseau boxes are available in the Kinari Bazar area. There are designated bazars in Chandni Chowk for items such as dry fruits, fabrics, electronics, fabrics , bridal wear , printing cards & text books.

Karol Bagh (https://www.shopkhoj.com/markets-in-delhi/karol-bagh-market/)in West Delhi is a typical Delhi market with street shops for cheap goods and major branded stores for ready to wear garments. Check out Gaffar Market for imported goods here. Meena Bazar & Frontier Bazar are popular shops for bridal wear dresses. Khanna Jewellers and Mehre di Haati are trusted jewellery stores. A fantastic range of imitation jewellery is available at Much More Stores.



Next on the list is Connaught place( https://www.shopkhoj.com/markets-in-delhi/connaught-place/) in central Delhi .The various State Emporia here, boast of exquisite handicrafts and textiles from several Indian States. Visit Rajasthali, the Rajasthan emporium for marble statues, blue pottery ,lac bangles & the special type of Rajasthani tie & dye fabrics. Assam Emporium, has special endi shawls & bamboo furniture. Visit Kashmir Emporium for exquisite Kashmiri Carpets and papier mache’ articles such as plates, trays and Christmas decorations. Each of these emporiums have a distinct collection of ethnic textiles & handicrafts . Janpath(https://www.shopkhoj.com/markets-in-delhi/janpath-street-shopping/) shopping market has a big market for garments that are export rejects and also for Tibetan artefacts.

Khan market,( https://www.shopkhoj.com/markets-in-delhi/khan-market/) also in Central Delhi is a high end market adjacent to Lodhi Gardens and Humayun’s tomb (Mughal era monuments) . This Delhi market, one of the highest real estate in Delhi, attracts foreigners in large numbers. They have pretty exclusive shops for garments, personal accessories, home ware etc. Good Earth & Anokhi are popular stores here.



The South Extension Market(https://www.shopkhoj.com/markets-in-delhi/south-extension-market/) & the Greater Kailash(GK)(https://www.shopkhoj.com/markets-in-delhi/gk-m-block-market/) market are in South Delhi. GK market has the best shops for ladies suits aka salwar kameez in Delhi such as Fab India, Anokhi, Suvasa &Kilol. Frontier Raaz, Ritu Kumar, Nalli and Ushnak Mal Madan Lal in South Extension are pretty well known for ethnic bridal wear dresses. Tanishq is a fashionable bridal jewellery store in this market.

Lastly, Sarojini Nagar Market & Lajpat Nagar Market ,also in South Delhi, are best known Delhi shopping places for everyday items ,bridal wear & street shops. High decibel bargain shopping is the main attraction in these markets.

About Section

Shopkhoj is the #1 guide to shopping in India. There is an embarrassment of riches when it comes to what is available to shop for in India – from materials, to fabrics, to handicrafts, jewellery, and much much more. It can be overwhelming to navigate all that India has to offer.

Shopkhoj provides users with easy to use tools enhancing their shopping search experience. Users can access product glossaries, history, culture, specialties unique to different cities, as well as detailed information on markets and shops within cities. Understand where the best markets are located, and the best products in each of the markets. We currently have information on 7 different cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pondicherry and Jaipur), but hope to expand this list to more. In addition to information about local flavors, read about the shopping malls where users can find international brands, the best entertainment zones, and dining options.

Shopping blogs and videos take you on an inside journey to what’s available. Our search functions allow a user to search by category, price range, products, and much more. We have searched the markets across the cities to bring you a guide – from which shops have the best Quality, the best Price, the Fabrics, where you can Custom-design your wedding outfits, where you can find tailors to fit your style.

Come begin your search(khoj in Hindi is search) for shopping in India at Shopkhoj.com

