Construction Equipment Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR 4%; Market to Exceed US$ 61 Billion by 2030
In Fact.MR’s study, a unique research methodology is utilized to conduct extensive research on the growth of the construction equipment market.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The construction equipment market is poised to expand at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. Construction equipment is specially designed machinery used to perform construction operations in various industries such as mining, construction, ports, manufacturing, and forestry, among others. This equipment is used for various functions such as drilling, hauling, excavating, paving, and grading.
The Market survey of Construction Equipment offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities analysis of Construction Equipment, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and Size of Construction Equipment Market across the globe.
Key Segments of Construction Equipment Market
Fact.MR’s study on the construction equipment market offers information divided into five key segments— equipment, power output, end use, ownership, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about the important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.
Equipment
Excavators
Crawlers Excavators
Wheeled Excavators
Mini Excavators
Loaders
Asphalt Pavers
Dozers
Dump Trucks
Compaction Machines (Rollers)
Concrete Mixers
Motor Graders
Cranes
Mobile Cranes
Crawler Cranes
Tower Cranes
Others
Power Output
Below 100 Hp
100.1 to 200 Hp
200.1 to 400 Hp
Above 400 Hp
End Use
Construction
Mining
Agriculture & Forestry
Industrial
Others
Ownership
Rental Operators
Industrial & Commercial Enterprises
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia & Oceania
MEA
Key Takeaways from Construction Equipment Market Study
Under the impact of COVID-19, the global construction equipment market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 180 Bn by the end of 2030.
By equipment, demand for excavators is foreseen to grow 2.6X than cranes in 2020. On the other hand, cranes will account for 1/5 of the overall absolute dollar opportunity created during the forecast period.
By power output, 200.1-400 HP construction equipment is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 18 Bn from 2020 and 2030.
By end use, the construction industry is projected to account for 42% of the total sales in 2020, and is anticipated to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 32 Bn during the forecast period 2020-2030.
By region, East Asia is estimated to be the prominent construction equipment market, and is projected to surpass a market valuation of US$ 52 Bn by the end of 2030.
