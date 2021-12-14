Public participation process begins for renewal of air quality approval for Arauco Canada

CANADA, December 14 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The provincial government is starting the 180-day public participation process for the renewal of the Class 1 Air Quality Approval to Operate for the Arauco Canada mill in St. Stephen.

The company operates a wood composite products manufacturing mill that produces medium-density fibreboard and particleboard from hardwood chips, softwood shavings and other sources of residual wood fibre.

The company's current approval expires on June 30, 2022. The public participation process is available online.

Class 1 major industries are required to comply with the Air Quality Regulation under the Clean Air Act, and to operate under the terms and conditions established in the approval to operate.

