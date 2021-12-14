Submit Release
SB250 in Sen: Public hearing held - 2021-12-14

WISCONSIN, December 14 - An Act to renumber and amend 7.60 (4) (c) and 8.16 (1); to amend 5.01 (3) (a), 5.01 (4) (a), 5.35 (6) (b), 5.62 (1) (a), 5.62 (1) (b) 2., 5.62 (2) (b), 5.62 (3), 5.81 (4), 5.84 (1), 5.91 (1), 5.91 (6), 6.80 (2) (am), 7.10 (2), 7.50 (1) (b), 7.50 (1) (c), 7.50 (1) (d), 7.60 (4) (a), 8.50 (3) (b), 8.50 (3) (c) and 10.02 (3) (b) 2.; and to create 5.20, 5.62 (3m), 6.80 (2) (g), 7.60 (4) (c) 3., 7.60 (4) (c) 4., 7.62 and 8.16 (1) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: top-five primaries and instant runoff voting for the offices of U.S. senator and U.S. representative in Congress. (FE)

Status: S - Elections, Election Process Reform and Ethics

12/14/2021 Sen. Public hearing held  

