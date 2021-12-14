Submit Release
SB719 in Sen: Public hearing held - 2021-12-14

WISCONSIN, December 14 - An Act to repeal 13.625 (1) (d), 13.625 (7) and 13.685 (7); to renumber and amend 13.625 (1) (b), 13.625 (2), 13.625 (4), 13.625 (5), 13.625 (6), 13.625 (6g) (a), 13.625 (6g) (b), 13.625 (6r), 13.625 (6s), 13.625 (6t), 13.625 (8), 13.625 (8m), 13.625 (9) and 13.625 (10); to consolidate, renumber and amend 13.625 (1) (intro.) and (a); to amend 13.625 (1m) (a) (intro.), 13.625 (1m) (b) (intro.), 13.625 (3), 13.63 (1) (a), 13.68 (1) (d), 13.68 (6), 13.695 (4) and 19.45 (3m); and to create 13.621 (7), 19.42 (7w) (f), 19.55 (2) (dm) and 19.56 (3) (bm) of the statutes; Relating to: changes to the lobbying laws, including changes recommended by the Ethics Commission.

Status: S - Elections, Election Process Reform and Ethics

12/14/2021 Sen. Public hearing held  

