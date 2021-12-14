Submit Release
SB720 in Sen: Public hearing held - 2021-12-14

WISCONSIN, December 14 - An Act to repeal 13.685 (7), 16.753, 19.45 (12), 19.48 (11) and 20.9305 (2) (e); to renumber and amend 19.42 (12); to amend 16.298 (5), 19.43 (1), 23.41 (5), 25.18 (1) (a), 25.18 (1) (f), 25.18 (1) (m), 84.01 (13), 84.01 (36) (e), 84.06 (2) (a), 84.06 (3), 84.06 (4), 85.015, 102.81 (2) and 655.27 (2); and to create 19.42 (12) (b), 19.42 (12) (c), 19.42 (12) (d), 19.42 (12) (e), 19.42 (12) (f), 19.43 (2m), 19.45 (14) and 19.59 (1b) of the statutes; Relating to: changes to the administration of the code of ethics, as recommended by the Ethics Commission.

Status: S - Elections, Election Process Reform and Ethics

12/14/2021 Sen. Public hearing held  

