Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,193 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,588 in the last 365 days.

SB597 in Sen: Representative Ramthun added as a cosponsor - 2021-12-14

WISCONSIN, December 14 - An Act to amend 118.14 (1) (intro.), 121.004 (7) (b) and 121.004 (7) (c) 1. (intro.); and to create 118.60 (6d) and 119.23 (6d) of the statutes; Relating to: early admission to kindergarten and first grade at a private school participating in a parental choice program. (FE)

Status: S - Education

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
12/14/2021 Sen. Representative Ramthun added as a cosponsor  

/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb597

You just read:

SB597 in Sen: Representative Ramthun added as a cosponsor - 2021-12-14

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.