SB597 in Sen: Representative Ramthun added as a cosponsor - 2021-12-14

WISCONSIN, December 14 - An Act to amend 118.14 (1) (intro.), 121.004 (7) (b) and 121.004 (7) (c) 1. (intro.); and to create 118.60 (6d) and 119.23 (6d) of the statutes; Relating to: early admission to kindergarten and first grade at a private school participating in a parental choice program. (FE)