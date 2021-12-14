WISCONSIN, December 14 - An Act to amend 450.13 (title); and to create 20.435 (1) (ck), 256.158 and 450.13 (5n) of the statutes; Relating to: epinephrine for ambulances; therapeutic interchange for drug products prescribed to counteract anaphylaxis; funding for special education, the University of Wisconsin System, and the technical college system; and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: S - Health
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb706
SB706 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2021-12-14
