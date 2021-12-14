SB711 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2021-12-14

WISCONSIN, December 14 - An Act to renumber and amend 38.24 (1); to amend 36.27 (1) (a) and 38.24 (1m) (intro.); and to create 36.05 (6r), 36.27 (1) (c), 38.24 (1) (a) and 38.24 (1p) of the statutes; Relating to: tuition and fees at University of Wisconsin System institutions and technical colleges and COVID-19 vaccination requirements. (FE)