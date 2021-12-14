Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,195 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,589 in the last 365 days.

AB714 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2021-12-14

WISCONSIN, December 14 - An Act to amend 20.235 (1) (e) (title), 20.285 (1) (gb), 39.42, 39.47 (title), 39.47 (1), 39.47 (2), 45.20 (2) (a) 1., 45.20 (2) (c) 1., 45.20 (2) (d) 1. (intro.), 71.05 (6) (b) 28. (intro.) and 321.40 (1) (c) 2.; and to create 36.27 (2r) of the statutes; Relating to: the Minnesota-Wisconsin tuition reciprocity agreement and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: A - Colleges and Universities

Important Actions (newest first)

/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab714

You just read:

AB714 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2021-12-14

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.