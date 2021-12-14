AB714 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2021-12-14

WISCONSIN, December 14 - An Act to amend 20.235 (1) (e) (title), 20.285 (1) (gb), 39.42, 39.47 (title), 39.47 (1), 39.47 (2), 45.20 (2) (a) 1., 45.20 (2) (c) 1., 45.20 (2) (d) 1. (intro.), 71.05 (6) (b) 28. (intro.) and 321.40 (1) (c) 2.; and to create 36.27 (2r) of the statutes; Relating to: the Minnesota-Wisconsin tuition reciprocity agreement and making an appropriation. (FE)