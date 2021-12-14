Submit Release
AB717 in Asm: Representative Andraca added as a coauthor - 2021-12-14

WISCONSIN, December 14 - An Act to amend 71.26 (3) (L); and to create 71.05 (1) (hp), 71.26 (3) (ag) 4., 71.34 (1k) (ai), 71.45 (1) (dn) and 71.45 (2) (a) 24. of the statutes; Relating to: an income and franchise tax exemption for restaurant revitalization grants. (FE)

Status: A - Ways and Means

12/14/2021 Asm. Representative Andraca added as a coauthor  

