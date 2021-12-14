AB581 in Asm: Public hearing held - 2021-12-14

WISCONSIN, December 14 - An Act to renumber and amend 341.51 (2), 341.55 (1) and 341.55 (2); to amend 218.0114 (5) (c) and 340.01 (74t); and to create 218.0116 (1) (ns), 341.47 (1) (e) and 341.51 (2) (c) of the statutes; Relating to: motor vehicle dealer and wholesaler facilities and licensure requirements, certain registration plates issued to motor vehicle dealers, distributors, or manufacturers, and creating and modifying administrative rules. (FE)