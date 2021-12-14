Submit Release
AB642 in Asm: Executive action taken - 2021-12-14

WISCONSIN, December 14 - An Act to amend 348.27 (9) (a) 1. d.; and to create 348.27 (9) (a) 3. i., 348.27 (9) (a) 3. j., 348.27 (9) (a) 3. k., 348.27 (9) (a) 3. L. and 348.27 (9) (a) 3. m. of the statutes; Relating to: modifying the permit for certain oversize or overweight vehicles transporting forest products. (FE)

Status: A - Transportation

12/14/2021 Asm. Executive action taken  

