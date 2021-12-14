Submit Release
AB655 in Asm: Executive action taken - 2021-12-14

WISCONSIN, December 14 - An Act to renumber and amend 343.06 (3), 343.07 (1m) (intro.), 343.07 (1m) (a), 343.07 (1m) (am) 2. and 343.16 (1) (a); to consolidate, renumber and amend 343.07 (1m) (am) 1. (intro.), a., b. and c.; to amend 343.12 (2) (h), 343.72 (5m) and 343.72 (6); and to create 343.06 (3) (d), 343.07 (1m) (ag) 1., 343.07 (1m) (ag) 2., 343.07 (1m) (ag) 3., 343.07 (1m) (ag) 4. and 343.16 (1) (a) 4. c. of the statutes; Relating to: entry-level training requirements for applicants for commercial driver licenses and certain endorsements. (FE)

Status: A - Transportation

12/14/2021 Asm. Executive action taken  

