SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor Market is Expected to Witness Healthy Growth at 24.7% CAGR through 2032
A recent study by Fact.MR on the SiC & GaN power semiconductor market offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2032ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global SiC & GaN power semiconductor market is estimated at US$ 884 million in 2022. Demand of SiC & GaN power semiconductor devices is forecast to surpass the market value of US$ 6,954 million by 2032. Stupendous growth rate of 22.9% is projected for the demand of these electronic discrete components during the forecast period of 2022-32.
In accordance to the present market scenario of global semiconductors, SiC & GaN power semiconductors accounts for <1% of the global semiconductor market states Fact.MR - market research and competitive intelligence provider.
The Market survey of SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities analysis of SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and Size of SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor Market across the globe.
SiC & GaN transistors and diodes have indispensable function in electric vehicles. Applications of SiC & GaN power semiconductors in electric vehicles components significantly boosts their global sales. In addition, the swelled up demand of commercial and non-commercial EVs in China, multiplied the overall SiC/GaN product reach.
Out of the prominent material types for SiC & GaN power semiconductors (SiC & GaN) used to manufacture components (SiC Power Modules, GaN Power Modules, Discrete SiC Power Devices and Discrete Gan Power Devices), SiC generates around ~58.4% of overall revenue. Pricing scenario of SiC & GaN power semiconductors completely depends on the production of silicon carbide on global level. Factor maintaining a cut-throat competition for SiC & GaN components is the increasing demand of germanium semiconductor.
SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor Market Key Segments
By Material Type
SiC
GaN
By Component
SiC Power Modules
GaN Power Modules
Discrete SiC Power Devices
Discrete GaN Power Devices
By Application
Power Supplies
Wireless Charging
Power Storage
Hybrid and EV Components
HEV Charging Equipment
Motor Drives
PV Inverter
Traction Motor Components
Others
Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered
SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR offers detailed analysis of the factors influencing the sales prospect across key segments. SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor category analysis provides deep insights into customer experiences, emerging trends and growth drivers. The vital information highlighted in this section will enable market players to make timely business decision to gain competitive advantage.
SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor Manufacturing trend analysis: A key aspect of the study is comprehensive SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor manufacturing trend analysis. These insights provide vital information on how market players are coping with latest trends that are prevailing in the market.
Innovation and acquisition activity in SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor: The report highlights in detail the various organic and inorganic strategies adopted manufacturers in order to gain a competitive edge in SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor market. Adoption of various technologies are being discussed in detail.
SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor demand by country: The report forecasts the country wise demand for SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor between 2021 and 2031. By analyzing this section of the report, SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor manufacturers can accordingly invest in those regions where the demand is on the rise.
Post COVID consumer spending on SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor: The Fact.MR market survey also highlights the impact of COVID-19 on medical devices industry. These insights provide vital information on how market players are executing their manufacturing strategies to coup with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some Notable Offerings by Fact.MR Report on SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor market:
Fact.MR will provide you an analysis of the extent to which this SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor market research report acquires commercial characteristics along with examples or instances of information that helps you to understand it better.
Fact.MR will also help to identify customary/ standard terms and conditions, as offers, worthiness, warranty, and others.
Also, this report will help you to identify any trends to forecast growth rates.
The analyzed report will forecast the general tendency for supply and demand.
5 Forecast Highlights on Global SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor Market
Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) to emerge as the dominating region in the global SiC & GaN power semiconductor market. By the end of 2026, APEJ is projected to bring in more than US$ 2,200 million revenue. Increasing demand for mobile devices, the presence of the key companies are some of the factors driving the demand for SiC & GaN to power semiconductor in the region.
Meanwhile, Japan followed by Europe are also likely to see the significant growth in the coming years. Technological advancements in the regions are driving the market growth.
SiC is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. By the end of 2026, SiC as a material to power semiconductor is projected to exceed US$ 2,400 million revenue.
Compared to the various components, discrete SiC power devices are anticipated to witness growth. Discrete SiC power devices are projected to reach the value of nearly US$ 2,000 million revenue towards the end of 2026.
SiC & GaN power semiconductor is expected to be used largely in power supplies during the forecast period 2017-2026. By the end of 2026, power supplies are projected to bring in more than US$ 800 million revenue.
After reading the Market insights of SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor Report, readers can:
Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the Sales of market.
Analyze key regions holding significant share of total SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor market revenue.
Study the growth outlook of SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.
Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use & supply side analysis of SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor market.
Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each market player & competitive analysis of SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor Market Players.
How Fact.MR Assists in Making Strategic Moves For SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor Market Manufacturer?
The data provided in the SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor market report offers comprehensive analysis of important industry trends. Industry players can use this data to strategize their potential business moves and gain remarkable revenues in the upcoming period.
The report covers the price trend analysis and value chain analysis along with analysis of diverse offering by market players. The main motive of this report is to assist enterprises to make data-driven decisions and strategize their business moves.
