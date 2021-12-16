Sun Health Center Offers Non-Invasive Neuro Therapies in Deerfield Beach, FL

One of the nation’s best is providing outpatient services in brain optimization, and recovery is offering a new service.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Sun Health Center today announced that it is now offering Non-invasive Neuro Therapies in Deerfield Beach, FL.

“We’re committed to harnessing the therapeutic potential of the latest innovations in applied neuroscience to help our patients feel better from the inside out,” said Alan Parana, Marketing and Design representative and spokesperson for Sun Health Center.

Parana explained that its Neuro Therapy services for Peak Performance, Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Mental Health Issues, and Addiction have helped many people experience optimal mental health and lasting recovery.

At Sun Health, Neuro Therapy, according to Parana, consists of a combination of neurofeedback and neuromodulation that uses cutting-edge technology to:

• Help executives, performers, athletes, and others overcome issues that may be keeping them from progressing in their career and/or relationships or from experiencing better quality of life.

• Rehabilitate the brain in the aftermath of TBI and relieve associated symptoms.

• Alleviate mental health symptoms and speed recovery from anxiety, depression (including treatment-resistant depression), and a wide variety of other conditions.

• Administer effective addiction recovery that addresses the core issues of brain dysregulation that contribute to substance abuse.

As to why anyone should give the company’s Non-invasive Neuro Therapies e a try, Parana pointed out that Sun Health Center’s therapists are licensed and trained in evidence-based interventions for anxiety, depression, addiction, and other mental health disorders. Evidence-based therapies are those that research has shown to be therapeutically effective, such as cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), which has proven not only easily adaptable for remote settings but also highly effective at treating anxiety, depression, and other conditions.

For more information, please visit sunhealthcenter.com/about-us and https://sunhealthcenter.com/blog/.

About Sun Health Center

Sun Health Centers, headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida, is an outpatient provider of specialized services in brain optimization and recovery. Our nationally renowned neuro, medical and clinical professionals treat men and women from around the country (ages 18 and up) who come to us for help with a wide range of needs in the areas of peak performance and recovery from traumatic injury, addiction, and mental health conditions.

