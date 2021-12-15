Breast Imaging Technologies Market Demand Analysis, Industry Size-Share Estimation, and Growth | Forecast - 2022

This market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to increase in incidence of breast cancer worldwide.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breast Imaging Technologies Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $4,502 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 8.4% during the period 2016-2022. North America and Europe together accounted for over three-fourths market share in 2015. Ionizing breast imaging technology is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period.

The market is expected to be driven by the rise in incidence of breast cancer globally, favorable reimbursement policies, and growth in geriatric population base. Moreover, technological advancements, such as 3D mammography, which help in the detection of breast cancer in women with dense breast tissues, boost the market growth. However, high cost of these imaging modalities and stringent regulatory approval processes are set to restrict the market growth.

Ionizing breast imaging technologies market accounted for major share of the global market in 2015, owing to their ability to detect breast cancer in early stages, thus increasing the chances of survival. Moreover, advancements in breast imaging tools facilitate faster interpretation of breast tissue and generate less false positive results as compared to MRI, which further accelerates the market growth. Non-ionizing imaging technologies are projected to grow with the highest CAGR, due to the introduction of better imaging modalities such as automated whole breast ultrasound system (ABUS).

Key Benefits of the Breast Imaging Technologies Market:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global breast imaging technologies market, with current trends and future estimations, to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022 of all geographic regions is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing breast imaging technologies market opportunities.

• The report provides actual historical figures for 2014 and Y-o-Y forecasts from 2016 to 2022, considering 2015 as base.

• Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading players across various regions.

• Extensive analysis is conducted by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework.



The key players profiled in this report include Dilon Technologies, Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Gamma Medica, Inc., General Electric Company, Hologic, Inc., Koning Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Sonocin, Inc., and Toshiba Corporation.

