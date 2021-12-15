Germany Acid Proof Lining market To Generate USD US$ 8.0 billion by the end of 2027 | Steuler-Kch GmbH

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acid proof lining is a type of high-performance coating that protects against chemicals, mechanical, and thermal stress. They can withstand strong chemicals such gases, solvents, mixes and phase separation, as well as dyes. The acid proof lining is perfect for increasing the component's endurance as well as its cosmetic appeal. Some of the key end-user industries of acid proof linings are power generation, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, metallurgy, steel manufacturing, aluminium manufacturing, water treatment & processing, sewage and wastewater, and process water.

Coherent Market Insights, one of the leading market research firm has recently published a report.This report will provide data on the current and future trends of market, ongoing competition, key players share, market volume and value, etc. The key information covered in the report will help the existing as well as new entrants to get in-depth market knowledge and make appropriate business decisions for short term and long-term. The Germany Acid Proof Lining Market Report also explains qualitative aspects such as SWOT analysis, Current & Future Developments in the Industry and so on. Important factors such as key drivers, upcoming opportunities, challenges and advantages affecting the growth of Germany Acid Proof Lining are also studied in this report.

Top Key Players in Germany Acid Proof Lining market: Steuler-Kch GmbH, AGRU Kunststofftechnik GmbH, Simona AG, Nittel GmbH & Co. KG, Christen & Laudon, Hurner-Funken GmbH, SKO Säureschutz und Kunststoffbau GmbH, GBT-BÜCOLIT GmbH, Knapper Oberflächentechnik GmbH, and A-SPT Protective Solutions GmbH & Co. KG

Market Restraints

Alternative options such as hard and soft rubber lining systems, such as natural rubber, chlorobutyl, bromobutyl, and neoprene, are likely to limit the growth of acid proof linings in Germany. Chemical resistance of rubber lining systems is excellent against organic solvents, strong acids and bases, and aqueous phases. Furthermore, the availability of corrosion-resistant polymer coatings based on polyurethane, alkyd, acrylic, fluoropolymers, epoxy, and vinyl ester is expected to limit the growth of the acid proof linings market.

Market Opportunities

The increasing use of acid proof lining in oilfield pipelines, which provides a reliable mechanism for transporting petroleum and other volatile materials in the oil and gas industry, is likely to propel the acid proof lining market to new heights. Various existing pipelines are being rapidly lined with acid-proof coatings in order to restore corroded pipelines and prevent additional pipe damages. As a result, the growing use of acid proof lining in the oil and gas industry is likely to drive market expansion.

