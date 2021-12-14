HB 5631 of 2021
MICHIGAN, December 14 - Animals: birds; Michigan woodcock recovery plan; create. Amends 1994 PA 451 (MCL 324.101 - 324.90106) by adding sec. 40503.
Last Action: 12/14/2021 - bill electronically reproduced 12/09/2021
