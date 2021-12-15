ECOSMOB RANKED AMONG THE TOP GLOBAL APP DESIGN AND DEVELOPMENT COMPANIES TO HIRE IN 2021

Ecosmob

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary: DesignRush issued its second quarterly list of top app design and development companies that specialize in various services, including iOS and Android development, app design, consulting, and more. Ecosmob Technologies makes the cut, as it is ranked among the top app design and development experts to work with, in 2021.

Businesses are increasingly investing in mobile applications. The numbers speak for themselves. As of 2021, there are over 1.96 million apps on the App Store and 2.87 million on the Google Play Store. App download rates are also skyrocketing, with a 31% rise on the Google Play Store, and a 2.5% increase on Apple's App Store, in Q1 and Q2, this year.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace that connects brands with agencies, has released its second quarterly list of top app design and development experts to work with, in 2021. Ecosmob Technologies was ranked among the top 63 global app development companies that specialize in technologies and services including app design and development, eCommerce app development, iPhone app development, and Android app development.

“This is a milestone achievement for Ecosmob Technologies, as we have made it to the list of the best-rated app development companies across the world. Ecosmob is driven by a spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship – and that makes us stand out from our competitors,” says Maulik Shah, Co-Founder & Director, Ecosmob Technologies.

Ecosmob designs easy-to-use enterprise mobile solutions that enable organizations to keep their customers connected from anywhere, anytime. The company provides a wide range of Android mobile application development services. Ecosmob’s team of designers and developers is capable of handling and deploying comprehensive and cutting-edge applications for Android mobile devices.

Ecosmob has worked with clients across the globe for different industries like, Education, Healthcare, Telecommunication, Fintech, and more. Using the cutting-edge Flutter and React Native app development platforms, it has developed and delivered social networking apps, finance applications, eBooks and publishing apps, GPS and navigation apps, and lifestyle and healthcare apps, to name a few.

Besides app designing and development, Ecosmob Technologies also has a strong presence in VoIP and web development. Building and deploying VoIP products is one of Ecosmob’s core functionalities. It has helped accelerate diverse businesses with its unified communication, contact center, multi-tenant broadcasting, IVR Builder, and Class4 Softswitch and Class5 Softswitch solutions, among others.

Ecosmob Technologies has been at the forefront of offshore web development. Using several open-source tools, the company offers professional web application development services that are in line with client requirements. Its web development offerings include website development, application development, module development, and plugin development.

About Ecosmob Technologies: Ecosmob Technologies is an end-to-end software services and solutions provider that delivers customized IT solutions with a client-centric approach. It offers high-quality, enterprise-grade IT solutions and services to clients across the world.

