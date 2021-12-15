HB 5275 of 2021

MICHIGAN, December 15 - Children: child abuse or child neglect; statewide electronic case management system for child abuse and child neglect cases; create and maintain. Amends sec. 7j of 1975 PA 238 (MCL 722.627j). TIE BAR WITH: HB 5534'21, HB 5277'21, HB 5274'21, HB 5278'21, HB 5276'21
