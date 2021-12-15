Submit Release
SB 0771 of 2021

MICHIGAN, December 15 - Appropriations: Michigan strategic fund; critical industry fund; create. Amends sec. 9 of 1984 PA 270 (MCL 126.2009) & adds sec. 88s. TIE BAR WITH: HB 5351'21, HB 4082'21, SB 0769'21, HB 5603'21

Last Action: 12/14/2021 - ORDERED ENROLLED

