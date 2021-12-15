Aircraft Tire Market 2021 - Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2026 | Goodyear, Michelin, Bridgestone

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

An aircraft tire or aircraft wheel is specifically designed to withstand extreme loads for long durations. As the weight of an aircraft must be evenly spread out over a larger area, the number of tires used on an aircraft also increases with the overall weight of the plane. Most aircraft are fitted with two different types of tires, radial, and drive. The radial tire is designed to meet the most demanding conditions, which mainly deal with icing conditions during takeoff and landings

Major Key players in this Market:

· Goodyear

· Michelin

· Bridgestone

· Dunlop Aircraft Tires

Increasing demand for air travel worldwide is expected to drive growth of the global aircraft tire market. According to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), in 2018, around 4.3 billion passengers were carried on scheduled service, increasing by 6.4% from 2017. Furthermore, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, in 2018, the U.S. airlines and foreign airlines in the U.S. carried over 1.0 billion scheduled passengers (domestic and international), which is 4.8% more than its previous record of 965.4 million in 2017. With rising disposable incomes worldwide, people are increasingly preferring air travel over other modes of transportation. Thus, these factors are expected to drive growth of the global aircraft tire market. Furthermore, growing production of narrow-body aircraft is expected to propel the global aircraft tire market growth in the near future.

