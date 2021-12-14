Towards a common Artificial Intelligence strategy for Arab States: Digital Inclusion Week 2021

Despite the challenges, “eagerness and ambition to implement AI technology is a common theme in the Arab region,” said Radwan. Coming up with a guideline that includes regional objectives will be helpful, said Mahdi, supporting a multi-stakeholder approach that will help countries in the region develop their own technological capabilities and ensure the ethical use of technology.

Moreover, Rehab Alarfaj, Strategic Advisor at the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence in Saudi Arabia, highlighted that a Common Arab AI Strategy will allow Arab countries to develop valuable AI solutions, unify the region in the field of AI, and allow all countries in the region to work on UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) together.

Some suggestions for the path forward include bringing all AI researchers in the Arab Region together with a new hub, encourage learning and sharing knowledge between countries and building a robust infrastructure with skilled people to support the use and development of AI.

