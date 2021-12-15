Australia Custom Cycling Jersey No Minimums - Fast Delivery Guarantee Announced

/EIN News/ -- Hurstville, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champion System Australia is a world leader in custom-designed handmade athletic apparel. The company is expanding its line of high-performance cycling jerseys to give clubs and individual riders the opportunity to design their own garments with the cuts and materials that best suit their needs.

More information is available at https://www.champ-sys.com.au/collections/custom-cycling-jersey

Cycling jerseys are not only a distinct style choice, but they also enhance rider performance. Champion System Australia provides cyclists with the online tools they need to design their own look, and the latest in industry innovations to deliver top-quality garments. This latest update gives cyclists at every level access to the materials and designs they’re looking for.

The company’s high-quality cycling jerseys come in three collections: the Tech Collection for everyday riders; the Performance Collection for cycling enthusiasts; and the APEX Collection for pro-level riders.

Interactive design software lets cyclists design and order their jerseys directly from the Champion System website. The company’s staff members then ensure the designs are rendered as envisioned. There are no minimum order requirements, and jerseys are guaranteed to reach their destination on time.

Each Champion System jersey is manufactured to deliver the best quality. Front and rear panels are made with the company’s close-fitting, breathable GLIDE fabric, a quick-drying material that also provides UV protection of 50+. Equally breathable, the OZONE fabric on the sleeves and side panels keeps the rider's body temperature regulated for extra comfort.

All jerseys are enhanced with silicone front and rear grippers to hold them in place. A reflective strip on the reinforced rear pockets adds to the wearer's safety while a waterproof “stuff” pocket adds to utility.

As previously announced, the company’s garments come with a lifetime commitment that guarantees workmanship and quality. It also offers free replacements of any garment ruined because of a crash.

With offices in 22 countries, Champion System Australia provides custom high-performance apparel to athletes around the world. Its streamlined design, manufacturing, and delivery system is a favourite among Olympians, world champions, and local clubs.

Champion System Australia offers a state-of-the-art custom jersey and team kit design experience that exemplifies its passion for innovation and excellence. By expanding its line of jersey options, the company is giving today’s leisure, intermediate, and pro riders the apparel options they want and the quality they need.

https://vimeo.com/453510434

Visit https://www.champ-sys.com.au to find out more.

Champion System Australia



Champion System Australia

Alison Lovat

+61-2-8030-7080

alison@champ-sys.com

Suite 602, 12-14 Ormonde Parade,

Hurstville, NSW 2220,

Australia

