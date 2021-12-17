New Age Recording Star Sandy Kaur Remembers Michael Nesmith

Sandy Kaur

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising talent Sandy Kaur has condolences and comments on the death of Michael Nesmith, singer and guitarist of the Monkees. “I am so sorry to hear about Michael Nesmith passing. I loved the Monkees music and their television show. They have been a big influence on me as a new age singer.” Sandy Kaur is an acclaimed actress and singer, and recently won “Best Spiritual Music - 2021” for the Best of Los Angeles Awards.

Music is influential to many people, and if it creates a connection with an audience it is very powerful. Sandy Kaur was greatly influenced by the Monkees, especially being an artist herself. The Monkees were a rock and pop band that formed in Los Angeles in 1966, whose lineup consisted of Micky Dolenz, Michael Nesmith, Peter Tork, and Davy Jones.

“I will never forget the amazing theme song ‘Hey hey we’re the Monkees.’ I have great childhood memories of this iconic band and incredible singer.”

Michael Nesmith died from heart failure in his home in Carmel Valley, California. Nesmith was 78 and had just wrapped up a final tour with Micky Dolenz a month prior. The influence that Michael Nesmith had for their fans, including Sandy Kaur, will remain in their memories forever.

Music universally brings people together, and can touch people in many different ways. Whether it be healing music like Sandy Kaur’s, an emotional connection, a love for a particular singer/band, etc. it brings people together in the best way.

Sandy Kaur’s love for singing started when she was a child growing up in Canada. She can sing in Hindu, Punjabi, English, French, and Gurmukhi. As a breast cancer survivor, her music is centered around healing. Her first album was released in 2018, titled “Spiritual Healing.” Her second album, Divine Bliss, “with Sandy Kaur and GuruGanesha” is available on Amazon Music and 40 other digital stores. CD’s are also available for purchase.

Her new meditation, chants, and yoga music album “Sound Therapy,” is now live, as of November 28, 2021. Sandy Kaur is grateful for her health, success, and global audiences. The goal is for her listeners to attain peace and healing from the album.

Sandy Kaur lives in Los Angeles with her husband, continues to inspire us with her work, and is a regular yoga and meditation practitioner. To stay connected with Sandy Kaur’s music, you can follow her on iTunes, Apple Music, and Spotify.

