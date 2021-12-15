Michael Korsh on Best Practices When Hiring a Contractor
Michael Korsh discussed best practices when hiring a contractorEDINA, MN, USA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Korsh of Minnesota is a professional commercial real estate expert with over 25 years of experience. He started his career after graduating with honors and has earned a reputation for his understanding of the commercial real estate world and property development finance. He is responsible for the sale of over 4 million square feet of property, and this impressive amount of work has given him some unique insights into the industry.
We asked Michael Korsh what steps a homeowner or business owner should take when they are looking to hire a contractor either to build a new structure or to renovate an existing one. Here is just some of what we discussed.
Michael Korsh of Minnesota Discusses Best Practices When Hiring a Contractor
Selecting the right construction contractor is key to ensuring that your project turns out the way you want and getting the most out of your investment. You need to make sure they are qualified and that they are the right kind of contractor for the job.
Be 100% Transparent
Make sure that you have explained the work that needs to be done precisely and fully. There are almost always going to be surprises and setbacks on any construction project. The best way to keep delays to a minimum is to make sure your contractor knows what the site should look like and how it should function before they walk off the job.
Always Sign an Agreement
It's less common in commercial real estate, and more common in the housing market, but sometimes buyers settle for a handshake as the finalizing act of an agreement. Getting your expectations in writing and formally agreed to is not negotiable. Michael Korsh explains, if you don't get it in writing, you'll have no legal recourse if things go wrong.
Vet Candidates Thoroughly
A good contractor should expect you to see customer reviews and an image gallery of their previous work. It is neither uncouth nor unusual to ask to see their licensing documentation, whether or not they are properly insured, and that they have a verifiable history of successful work.
Make Sure Your Candidates Know They Have Competition
Finally, don't settle for the first contractor you find- and don't let your candidates believe they are the only contractor up for consideration. When you ask them to bid on the project, know this is your opportunity to show them that they have competition. This can affect the quality of their work, and it can even affect the level of customer service they provide.
Michael Korsh explains that a contractor worth their salt will deliver competitive work throughout the construction process. They should know that their reputation is on the line with every nail they hammer and every level they lay. By following these four tips, Michael Korsh says you will have the best chance of getting the right team for the job as well as getting their best work.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here