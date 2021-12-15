Eric Bitz Covers the Recent Boom in Collector's Card Trading
Right now, the multi-million dollar sales are drawing in all the headlines, and for good reason”PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eric Bitz of BuyNiceCards.com discusses why sports trading cards have become so popular.
The trading card market has become white-hot in recent months. Not only have cards been selling for record prices, but interest in trading cards as a whole seems to have increased. Trading card expert Eric Bitz, who runs BuyNiceCards.com, covers the trading card boom.
“It’s always an exciting time to be a trading card collector in my opinion. But the last several months have been especially exciting and for some years now cards have been gaining momentum,” Eric Bitz of BuyNiceCards notes.
Why are cards becoming so popular? It’s hard to pin down claims with data, but the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have spurred a lot of nostalgia with people stuck at home. With people eating out less and spending less on activities outside the home, some are also finding that they have extra cash on hand.
“The trading card boom is likely due to a mix of factors,” Eric Bitz says. “Cards have been growing in popularity, and the pandemic seems to have supercharged trading. If you’ve got a bit of extra cash, not only is collecting cards fun, but it can also make for good investments.”
Stock markets have soared to record highs in recent months. Some analysts suggest that aggressive stimulus efforts by the U.S. Federal Reserve are propping markets up. Some analysts also fear that many stocks are currently overvalued.
Investors wary of stock markets now have many options to diversify. Cryptocurrencies and commodities may first come to mind, but trading cards offer an opportunity to diversify as well.
“Nothing is certain in life and investments always involve risk,” Eric Bitz notes. “Still, some trading cards have gained a tremendous amount of value over time. The right cards could boost your investment portfolio. Cards selling for record prices in recent months have certainly raised awareness regarding trading cards.”
In January 2021, a Mickey Mantle Topps trading card sold for more than $5 million. In April 2021, a Lebron James card likewise snagged more than $5 million and in February a Luka Dončić card snagged $4.6 million. These three cards now account for the most expensive single card sales in history.
“Right now, the multi-million dollar sales are drawing in all the headlines, and for good reason,” Eric Bitz says. “Outside of those record sales, prices, in general, have been increasing. This is great for sellers looking to raise cash.”
If you’re buying cards, however, it’s important to study the trading card industry. That’s especially true given that cards are reaching record prices. As costs rise, so too may risks. It's smart to buy from trusted sources, like BuyNiceCards.com.
“If you’re new to trading cards, it’s smart to take it slow out the gate,” Eric Bitz of BuyNiceCards says. “Spend time studying what expert card traders have to say. Right now, card grading experts and card grades themselves are perhaps more important than ever before.”
