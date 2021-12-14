First houses completed as part of Yiannakis Polycarpou's (Polyteck) multimillion pound Burnt Oak development

Submit Release
London, England, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  A new £15m residential development based in Burnt Oak, London, has seen the completion of its first ranch of sustainable housing. 

Led by Yiannakis Polycarpou, the founder and chairman of Polyteck Group, the project was first launched in January 2021 making use of a vacant former industrial estate site.

Improving the surrounding area for the local community through gated private developments and cumulative spaces, the overall site has been designed to ensure physical security and sustainability. 

The first houses will be ready for purchase from January 2022, with the second phase expected to be ready by June 2022.

As part of the build, works during the project have included the demolition of existing buildings, the erection of 24 new sustainable dwellings with associated parking and refuse store and associated works.

A range of sustainable measures have been utilised during the construction phase of the development including 100% energy efficient lighting, use of natural ventilation.

The project is the latest in a series of developments spearheaded by Yiannakis Polycarpou.

Since starting his career as an electrician in the 1970s in London, his family-owned business Polyteck is now a £30 million turnover, with offices in London and Dubai, and a 150-strong workforce.

Polyteck now provides construction, facilities management and maintenance services across the public and private sectors. 

Solutions provided include, amongst others, engineering and and building services, electrical services, life safety, ancillary, and HVAC services.

His disruptive approach has driven innovation in the sector, enabling Polyteck to become one of the first London-based construction and facilities management businesses to accept cryptocurrency payments. 

Polycarpou said: “We are delighted to have completed the first phase of what was an ambitious project. 

“I always remember an aunt back in Cyprus telling me that, ‘Land is scarce. Own land, and you can't go wrong’, these words have always stayed with me and has been the guiding mantra for my business. 

“This development showcases some of the best techniques used to build modern housing in a sustainable way.”

