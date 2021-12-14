State Historical Society of Iowa calls for nominations for board and statewide awards

While the past year has posed many challenges, Iowans and others continued to make great contributions to the study and practice of Iowa history.

To honor their efforts, the State Historical Society of Iowa is accepting nominations to serve on its 12-person board of trustees as well as its Excellence in Iowa History Awards, which honor individuals, organizations and communities that made outstanding contributions to Iowa history during 2021. Awards recognize outstanding publications, local history initiatives and major achievements in Iowa history.

Nominations for the Shambaugh Award (for books) are due Jan. 2, while all other nominations are due Feb. 1. More details can be found at iowaculture.gov.

Here are the award categories:

The Benjamin F. Shambaugh Award recognizes the author of the most significant book published about Iowa history during the previous calendar year. Its namesake was the superintendent of the State Historical Society of Iowa for 40 years and a professor of political economy at the University of Iowa. Nominations are due Jan. 2, 2022.

The Dorothy Schwieder Excellence in Research Award recognizes on a biennial basis the most significant research and contribution to the body of knowledge in Iowa history and is the top research and writing award given by the board. Schwieder was a historian, biographer and distinguished professor at Iowa State University. Nominations are due Feb. 1, 2022.

The William J. Petersen & Edgar R. Harlan Award recognizes an individual, group or organization that has made significant long-term or continuing contributions to Iowa history. It is named in honor of Petersen, a longtime curator for the State Historical Society in Iowa City, and Harlan, who served as the second director and curator of the Historical Department of Iowa. Nominations are due Feb. 1, 2022.

The Loren Horton Community History Award goes to the best project that increases awareness and participation in Iowa history on a local level. The award recognizes an individual, group, or organization whose outstanding local history project was completed during the previous calendar year. The award’s namesake represented the State Historical Society of Iowa in many capacities from 1973 until his retirement in 1996. Nominations are due Feb. 1, 2022.

The George Mills & Louise Noun Award recognizes the author of the most significant article on an Iowa history topic published in a popular history periodical during the previous calendar year. To be eligible, the article must be an original essay (of at least 1,000 words) about an Iowa history topic published during the previous calendar year. The award is named in honor of Mills, a well-known reporter and popular historian, and Noun, a philanthropist and historian of women’s history. Nominations are due Feb. 1, 2022.

The Mildred Throne & Charles Aldrich Award is given to the author of the most significant article on Iowa history in a professional history journal during the previous calendar year. To be eligible, the article must be written about a topic in Iowa history or a subject concerning the nation and the Midwest with an Iowa focus. The award is named in honor of Throne, a longtime editor of the Iowa Journal of History and Politics, and Aldrich, who founded the third series of The Annals of Iowa. Nominations are due Feb. 1, 2022.

The Excellence in Archaeology and Historic Preservation Award recognizes the best archaeology or historic preservation project at the local or state level. To be eligible, the work must have been completed during the previous calendar year. All types of preservation work are included and the award is not exclusive to building preservation. Nominations are due Feb. 1, 2022.

Board nominations are due March 1

The State Historical Society of Iowa is also accepting nominations for members to serve on its board of trustees. Nominations can be submitted by any person, but nominees must be members of the State Historical Society of Iowa, willing to attend five meetings per year and serve on various committees.

To submit a nomination or receive more information, please contact Jessica Rundlett at the State Historical Society of Iowa, via email at jessica.rundlett@iowa.gov or mail at 600 E. Locust Street, Des Moines, Iowa, 50319. Nominations should be accompanied by a brief biography of the nominee (250 words maximum, written in narrative form). Nominations must be received in the State Historical Society of Iowa office or postmarked by March 1, 2022. Nominees will be slated on a ballot, and the State Historical Society membership will elect one trustee member in the spring of 2022 to serve a 3-year term that begins July 1, 2022.

Iowans and others interested in becoming a member can join online at iowaculture.gov or download a membership form and send it to: State Historical Society of Iowa, c/o Memberships, 600 E. Locust Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50319. For more information about membership, email iowa.history@iowa.gov.

In addition to voting for the trustees, State Historical Society of Iowa members preserve and provide access to Iowa history through its museum, libraries, archives, publications, historic sites and numerous programs and activities.

The State Historical Society of Iowa is a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. For more information, visit iowaculture.gov or call 515-281-5111.