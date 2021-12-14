AUSTIN –Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a preliminary injunction against the Biden Administration to stop the implementation of the vaccine mandate for all staff and volunteers of the Head Start program. The filing also seeks to enjoin the new mask mandate for all children who attend the program – of two years of age and older -- and any individual in a Head Start facility, such as parents picking up or dropping off their children. This marks the fourth challenge to Biden Administration vaccine mandates filed by the Texas Attorney General. To date, federal courts have stopped all three federal vaccine mandates after Attorney General Paxton and other attorneys general challenged the mandates.

“I will not allow Texans to be coerced into getting a vaccine because the federal government is giving them an ultimatum to choose between their health or their child’s preschool education,” Attorney General Paxton said. “The freedom and liberty of all Americans is at stake now and I will never stop fighting for what is right.”

To read the preliminary injunction click here.

To read the lawsuit click here.