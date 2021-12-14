Prazoli Products Releases Stunning Engagement Ring Box for the Fast-Approaching Holiday Season
The engagement ring box is discreet, beautifully designed, and secure.INDEPENDENCE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prazoli Products is pleased to announce the launch of its most anticipated product to date – its handcrafted wooden engagement ring box.
Prazoli Products is a family-owned business which designs unique quality gifts and products. Each product is specifically created to bring friends and family together to spark lifelong memories for life's most special celebrations.
In the company’s latest news, Prazoli is announcing the launch of its most exciting product to date – its beautifully hand-crafted wood engagement ring box. The engagement ring box took the company over one year to develop and is designed to highlight the importance of a stunning engagement ring box during a proposal.
“Our engagement ring box was designed by couples, for couples, to address the issue of the lack of quality and unique ring boxes for proposals and engagements,” says one of Prazoli’s co-founders, Aline Hobart. “This design is our company’s pride and joy because it truly reflects the meaning of love, which is joy, security, and beauty – just like our wooden engagement ring box is. With this box, there’s no way she’s going to say ‘no!’”
The engagement ring box boasts many features, including:
• Strong magnets for ultimate security
• Walnut wood for beauty
• Velvet cushion to eliminate scratches
• Discreet design – can fit in any pocket
• Can be used daily for ring storage
• And more
While Prazoli’s product is one of the most special engagement ring boxes on the market, what truly sets the company apart from the competition is its dedication to acquiring and utilizing consumer feedback to improve its products. The company’s designs are developed and rated by its audience, including married couples, newlyweds, just engaged, etc., before even beginning the production process. Not only that, but the company also enlists the help of future customers to identify and solve pain points and then painstakingly finds and works with quality suppliers to make it come to life.
Prazoli is renowned for its special gifts and supplies for a wide variety of occasions, such as:
• Proposals/engagements
• Bridal showers
• Birthdays
• Engagement parties
• Weddings
• Anniversaries
• And many others
For more information, or to purchase Prazoli’s engagement ring box on Amazon, please click here.
About Prazoli Products
Prazoli Products was founded in 2018 by Sumner and Ali Hobart after seeing a huge lack of high-quality, impactful gifts for life’s most special celebrations. The husband-and-wife team decided to quit their full-time post-college jobs to focus on their wildly successful online business.
The company is fully ecommerce, selling its stunning products on its website, Amazon.com, eBay, Etsy, and Walmart.
Aline Hobart
Prazoli Products
+1 613-743-6305
info@prazoliproducts.com