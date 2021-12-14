PDL new location and in-house encrypted virtual meeting services.
Private Detective London (PDL) is an established private investigation company which moved into their new premises 20 North Audley St, London W1K 6LX in the last quarter of 2021.
The company moved from their previous location of Park House, 116 Park Street due to the service provider having to close the office suites at that location. Peter Torley of PDL stated "Fortunately we've been able to stay with the same service provider who relocated us to 20 North Audley Street, which is quite a prestigious location and it's turned out well for us”.
Before the pandemic the company conducted most of its meetings at the office, however since the start of the pandemic more people have wanted to find alternative ways of connecting with the company.
PDL customers have the option of meeting in person at the well-appointed North Audley Street location, or for those who are unable to or are not comfortable meeting in person can take advantage of our in-house virtual meeting services. Those who choose the latter can ensure that they're getting the best possible security for their confidential meetings.
We've been working on a system that we designed ourselves to offer a discreet and secure virtual way of talking with our clients. Peter said “Utilising an encrypted application, combined with a high level encrypted VPN provided by our partners Proton VPN, we can offer this as part of our free appraisal service”.
"Many of our customers do still want to meet in person" Peter added, "but some are still hesitant and there are some restrictions in particularly for our international clients. In addition, existing virtual meeting tools on the current market didn't offer the right level of security for our sensitive work. So we designed our own solution”.
Since the lifting of Coronavirus restrictions in the UK we’ve had an increasing demand from clients who still wish to meet in person. PDL fully understands these requirements from clients and we can arrange a consultation at our offices and following the current Government guidelines.
That's not the only thing that PDL is doing to adapt their private detective services as the company navigates through these challenging times. More news to come on this soon.
Private Detective London is a company that offers a comprehensive range of services to clients across the UK and worldwide from our London based offices and in partnership with PDM.
