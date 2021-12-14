Attorney General Peterson Announces He is Not Seeking a Third Term

Lincoln--Attorney General Doug Peterson announced today he has decided not to seek a third term.

“It has been an honor to serve Nebraskans as Attorney General for the last seven years. As I finish my final year in 2022, we will continue to focus on public safety with strong criminal prosecution, emphasize both consumer and environmental protection, and make certain state and federal authorities comply with the boundaries of our state and federal constitutions.”

Peterson will likely return to private practice at the conclusion of his time in office.