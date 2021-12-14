Sydney Home Builder's Design Provides Ultimate Work-Life Balance with Zoom Zone

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellriver Homes, a home builder in Sydney, NSW, has developed what they call the Zoom Zone, which is a part of a home that allows people who work from home to achieve the ultimate work-life balance. It is a specially designed part of the home that will help a person focus better at home by providing an ergonomic, connected, and acoustic work from home experience. It is a dedicated work from home space that has been specially designed for conference calls.

The first home in New South Wales to have this feature was a Hunter Valley home by Bellriver Homes. This has four bedrooms, a double garage, two bathrooms, an alfresco living area, walk-in pantry, and that special space for work from people conferencing. This work from home space is situated off the hallway and has a small storage area and it is provided with its own window and door. Some people thought the space was too small, arguing that it is practically a closet and not an office. But some people were positive and realized how such a space can greatly help them, especially when Zoom videoconferencing has become a common part of work life because of COVID-19 forcing people to work from home.

It turned out that the Zoom Zone became so successful as more people realized how it can help them when they do videoconferencing while working at home. Thus, Bellriver Homes now offers this feature for a range of house plans and home designs.

Bellriver Homes introduced this feature because there are certain disadvantages for people who are working from home. Possible problems include ergonomics issues, noise and distractions, well-being issues, poor light, connectivity problems, and space demarcation issues.

Included in the "Zoom Zone" provided by Bellriver Homes is the supply and installation of a floating Polytec Matt Laminate bench; the supply and installation of Laminex surround classic feature wall behind the benchtop; and free zoom zone colour and design consultation. For those who want it, they can also provide an upgrade that consists of: a magnetic whiteboard; Woven image EchoPanel, which is a sustainable acoustic finish; and a vertical garden from Artificial Plant Shop. Overall, the Zoom Zone provides a better solution for working from home with better ergonomics, acoustics, natural light, better connectivity, functional work space, and better privacy.

Meanwhile, Bellriver Homers has more than 100 reviews on Productreview.com.au with an overall rating of 4.3 out of five stars, which means most of the customer reviews are five-star reviews. In one of their latest reviews, Ugcroy gave them a five-star rating and said, “Presently doing land and house package with Bellriver homes. I would say I am very lucky to get a package through Sharon at Bellriver Oran Park office. From the moment I contacted her about a package, she treated me with respect, friendliness, and good active listening personality. During our meeting at their office, Sharon considered what I want in a quality home and helped me with good ideas and options that suits my budget. She's very patient, genuine, and honest and always happy to go extra miles in ensuring customer satisfaction. As this is my third time building, I am very confident Bellriver will exceed my expectations with their quality construction and as a trusted builder. So far, I have no regrets dealing with them and I will recommend them to friends.”

Founded in 1993, Bellriver Homes has been constructing homes in NSW for over 27 years, across Sydney, Hunter, the Illawarra, Central Coast, and the Central West. Over the years, they have developed a good reputation because of their integrity and the kind of service they provide. They will make sure that an independent certified property inspection is done at important milestones during the construction process to determine if the quality of the home is as expected. Customers can choose from over 150 house and land packages, or Bellriver Homes can construct a new home on land that is owned by the customer.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hkko9Y5l7iA

People who would like to know more about the zoom zone by Bellriver Homes can check out their website at bellriverhomes.com.au, or contact them via phone or email. People can also subscribe to the Bellriver Homes YouTube channel.

###

For more information about Bellriver Homes, contact the company here:



Bellriver Homes

Sonia Brown

288586100

inquiry@bellriverhomes.com.au

Level 2/2 Burbank Pl, Baulkham Hills NSW 2153

Sonia Brown