Michigan Insurance Regulator Awarded Prestigious National Honor

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Dec. 14, 2021

(LANSING, MICH) The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) is proud to announce that the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) has recognized DIFS Senior Deputy Director Judy Weaver with the Robert Dineen Award for 2021. Ms. Weaver is the first Michigan insurance regulator in state history to win this highly prestigious award, which is given annually to individuals who have made significant contributions to state-based insurance regulation.

"Judy Weaver is a dedicated and highly-skilled regulator, and the Robert Dineen Award is proof of the excellent work she has done over the last 30 years," said DIFS Director Anita Fox. "Judy's decades-long contributions to Michigan and her commitment to state-based insurance regulation through her involvement with the NAIC have, without question, brought consumer protection and regulatory oversight to the forefront and contributed to a more secure and robust insurance market. Judy is a great asset to DIFS and to the state of Michigan. I extend my sincere congratulations to her as she receives this well-deserved recognition."

Each year, at the organization's annual Fall Meeting, the NAIC presents the Robert Dineen Award to one or more state department regulators. Created in June 1989, the Dineen Award is designed to honor a staff member of an insurance department who has made an outstanding contribution to state regulation of insurance and exhibits an attitude and performs activities fostering the advancement of insurance regulation. DIFS Director Fox nominated Ms. Weaver on behalf of the Department, and several of senior insurance regulators from around the country submitted letters to the NAIC Board supporting her nomination.

Ms. Weaver is responsible for the Office of Insurance Evaluation, as well as overseeing the Office of Credit Unions and Office of Consumer Finance. She started her career with the state of Michigan over 30 years ago examining insurance companies, and has worked in every aspect of financial regulation during her career at DIFS, including financial analysis, examination, company licensing, insurer receivership, and market regulation of managed care entities. She currently represents Michigan at the NAIC as chair of several working groups and is a member of many other working groups and task forces. Her work with these groups benefits both Michigan consumers and helps ensure a safe and secure insurance industry.

About the NAIC:

As part of the state-based system of insurance regulation in the United States, the NAIC provides expertise, data, and analysis for insurance commissioners to effectively regulate the industry and protect consumers. The U.S. standard-setting organization is governed by the chief insurance regulators from the 50 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories. Through the NAIC, state insurance regulators establish standards and best practices, conduct peer reviews, and coordinate regulatory oversight. NAIC staff supports these efforts and represents the collective views of state regulators domestically and internationally.

The mission of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services is to ensure access to safe and secure insurance and financial services fundamental for the opportunity, security, and success of Michigan residents, while fostering economic growth and sustainability in both industries. In addition, the Department provides consumer protection, outreach, and financial literacy and education services to Michigan residents. For more information, visit Michigan.gov/DIFS or follow the Department on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

