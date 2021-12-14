Governor Abbott Announces Additional FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Facility In College Station-Bryan

December 14, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies will expand their campus in College Station-Bryan with an additional commercial manufacturing facility. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, a partnership between FUJIFILM Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation, is a world-leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with experience in the development and manufacture of recombinant biopharmaceuticals and viral gene therapies. The project is expected to create approximately 150 new jobs and approximately $300 million in capital investment from FUJIFILM Corporation. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $1,500,000 has been extended to FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies.

"FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies' expansion is wonderful news for the hardworking people of College Station-Bryan, and it will bring more opportunities for Texans to develop life-saving technology and treatment," said Governor Abbott. "The biotechnology industry is growing at a tremendous rate in Texas, and I thank FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies for their continued investment in the Brazos Valley that will keep the Lone Star State competitive in this field."

"The biopharmaceutical industry’s need for manufacturing capacity continues to grow rapidly," said Gerry Farrell, chief operating officer for FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Texas. "Committed to being a partner for life for our customers, we will continue to invest in the right technology and talent to support our partners in bringing to market these life-impacting medicines. We are grateful to Governor Greg Abbott, and the State of Texas for its commitment to supporting the growth of the Texas biocorridor, and creating highly-skilled jobs in the state."

"We’re incredibly excited about the expansion of the FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies for the Brazos Valley," said State Senator Charles Schwertner. "As a pharmacist and physician, I understand the importance of encouraging our state’s growing biopharmaceutical industry. The Brazos Valley is an ideal setting for this kind of expansion due to its business-friendly environment and the ability to recruit world class scientific minds from Texas A&M University. The opportunity and economic growth brought on by today’s announcement will help Brazos County remain one of the best places in America to live, work, and raise a family."

"With FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’ new state-of-the art facility, our community will play a significant role in meeting market demands of life saving solutions," said State Representative John Raney. "Fujifilm and Governor Abbott's investment and commitment to our community is invaluable and appreciated beyond measure."

"The City of College Station is thankful that it can proudly point to FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies as a vibrant and cutting-edge partner in our community,” said College Station Mayor Karl Mooney. "Since its arrival in 2014, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies has been a trusted partner with College Station and the entire Brazos Valley. This new addition to the company’s already impressive operations here will make a positive impact on our community for years to come."

"The Bryan-College Station community welcomes and appreciates FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’ upcoming investments and additional job creation at its Brazos Valley biocorridor campus,” said Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson. "These new employees will forge great biopharmaceutical innovations in a community dedicated to creating an outstanding atmosphere for them and their families, both professionally and personally. On behalf of the City of Bryan, my thanks to FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies for its continued commitment to our region."

"Brazos County continues to prove itself to be a prime location for companies in the bio industry, and FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies continues to be a leader in our bio and overall business ecosystems," said Brazos County Judge Duane Peters. "We appreciate this new investment at the company’s biocorridor campus and the jobs coming with it."

"FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies makes a global impact every day from the Brazos Valley," said Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation's President and CEO Matt Prochaska. "We are honored that this worldwide industry leader from Japan continues to see our Texas community’s talent, resources, institutions and quality of life as advantageous for their goals and growth. The Brazos Valley is better because we are partners."

View more information about FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies.