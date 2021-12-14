Submit Release
News Search

There were 905 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,455 in the last 365 days.

2022 Spring Turkey Quota Hunts Application Period Underway Through January 12

NASHVILLE --- The application period for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency 2022 Spring Turkey Quota Hunts is open through Jan. 12.

Applications are available and will be accepted at any TWRA license agent, TWRA regional office, or online at gooutdoorstennessee.com. Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. (CST) on Jan. 12. Mailed applications will not be accepted.

The areas available for the hunts are listed on the instruction sheet. Hunters have up to 13 choices but will be drawn for only one. Applicants may not use the same hunt code more than once. There is a total of 13 hunts listed and five youth-only hunts. No person may apply more than once. A computer drawing will be held to determine the successful applications based on the priority drawing system.

Youth hunters (ages 6-16 by the date of the hunt) may submit one application for the regular quota hunt and one application for the youth-only quota hunt.

A permit fee will not be charged to Annual Sportsman (Type 004), Lifetime Sportsman (Types 402-405) license holders or seniors with an Annual Senior Sportsman License (Type 167). For all other license holders, the cost is $12 per permit plus the $1 agent fee. There is a $2 fee if application is made on the Internet. When applying at a license agent, hunters must remain at the location while the application is processed. Hunters will receive a receipt with a confirmation number when the application is complete.

Hunters with Internet access may apply for a spring turkey quota hunt online by visiting https://quotahunt.gooutdoorstennessee.com. Once the Internet site has been accessed, hunters can follow the on-screen directions. 

The 2022 statewide spring turkey season is April 2-May 15. The statewide Young Sportsman Hunt is March 26-27. For the counties in the Mississippi Alluvial Valley (MAV) Unit consisting of Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale, Shelby, and Tipton counties, and Giles, Lawrence, Lincoln, and Wayne counties in southern Middle Tennessee is April 16-May 15. The Young Sportsman Hunt in those areas is April 9-10. 

***

Hunt Code                  Area                                        Date                            Quota

01                                Chuck Swan State Forest        Mar. 24-26                  150

02                                Chuck Swan State Forest        Mar. 31-Apr. 2            150

03                                Chuck Swan State Forest        Apr. 7-9                       150

04                                Chuck Swan State Forest        Apr. 14-16                   150

05                                Chuck Swan State Forest        Apr. 21-23                   150

06                                Happy Hollow                        Apr. 2-5                       50

07                                Happy Hollow                        Apr. 16-19                   50

08                                Oak Ridge                               Apr. 9-10                     225

09                                Oak Ridge                               Apr. 23-24                   225

10                                Yuchi Refuge                          Mar. 18-20                  10

11                                Yuchi Refuge                          Apr. 1-3                       10

12                                Yuchi Refuge                          Apr. 8-10                     10

13                                Yuchi Refuge                          Apr. 29-May 1             10

                                                Youth-Only Hunts

Area                                                    Date                            Quota

Tellico West                                        Mar. 26-27                  5

Tellico West                                        Apr. 23-24                   5

Tellico (McGhee Carson Unit)           Mar. 26-27                  5

Tellico (McGhee Carson Unit)           Apr. 23-24                   5

Yuchi Refuge                                      Mar. 12-13                  15                                           

---TWRA---

You just read:

2022 Spring Turkey Quota Hunts Application Period Underway Through January 12

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.