Migraine Drugs Market Exhaustive Analysis with USD $2.190 Billion, Highest CAGR till 2025

Surge in awareness about migraine treatment and prevention across the globe is anticipated to significantly drive the growth of the migraine drugs market.

Migraine Drugs Market by Type (Abortive Medicine and Preventive Medicine), Route of Administration (Oral, Injection), & Distribution Channel (Hospital-based Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) ” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Migraine Drugs Market was valued at $1,713 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $2,190 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2018 to 2025. North America is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Migraine is characterized by a recurrent throbbing headache, which affects only one side of the head. It is accompanied by vomiting, nausea, and even disturbed vision in some cases.

Increase in prevalence of migraine, rapid rise in female population, and surge in awareness among patients for migraine treatment & prevention drive the growth of the global migraine drugs market. However, side effects of migraine drugs are expected to limit the market growth. Conversely, emerging new therapies/drugs for migraine treatment and growth opportunities in the emerging nations are expected to present opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

By type, abortive medicines accounted for more than three-fourths share of the global migraine drugs market in 2017. Furthermore, by route of administration, the oral segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 3.4% during the forecast period.

North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global market in 2017, owing to surge in demand for better healthcare along with effective government reforms for awareness towards migraine & its prevention. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2018 to 2025, due to improvements in healthcare infrastructure and rise in demand for better healthcare facilities.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Abbott Laboratories, Allergan Plc., AstraZeneca, Eisai Co., Ltd., Endo International Plc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Impax Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., and Pfizer Inc.

The other players in the value chain (not included in the report) include Novartis International AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, and Sanofi SA.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

