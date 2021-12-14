In-Situ Hybridization Market Applications, Types , Top Key Players , Future opportunities And Outlook 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of cancer and genetic disorders and increasing investments in R&D for cancer diagnosis

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- in-situ hybridization market size reached USD 905.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of cancer, genetic disorders, and infectious diseases is expected to drive revenue growth of the global in-situ hybridization market during the forecast period. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2019, cancer was the second leading cause of death in the US. Around 599,601 cancer deaths occurred in 2019, among which 283,725 were female, and 315,879 were male. Rising prevalence is resulting in need for developing more effective treatment techniques by pharma companies for early detection of infected cells and tissues. Increasing pharmaceutical research and development activities to diagnose cancer and other infectious diseases is expected to augment growth of the global in-situ hybridization market going ahead. In addition, growing number of diagnostic centers for cancer globally are expected to further boost revenue growth of the global in-situ hybridization market in the near future.

In-Situ Hybridization market that offers key insights about the regional and global scope of the In-Situ Hybridization market. It offers key details about the recent product launches, technological advancements, supply and demand ratio, and regulatory framework. The report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers. The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Biocare Medical, Agilent Technologies, Abbott Laboratories, Abnova Corporation, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGAa, Danaher Corporation, Bio SB, and BioGenex Laboratories. and others as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global In-Situ Hybridization market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global In-Situ Hybridization market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

The report further segments the global In-Situ Hybridization market on the basis of product types and applications and provides insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global in-situ hybridization market on the basis of technology, application, product type, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Chromogenic In-Situ Hybridization (CISH)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Cancer Diagnostic

Infectious Disease

Immunology

Neuroscience

Cytology

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Kits & Reagents

Probes

Instruments

Software

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Diagnostics Laboratories and Hospitals

Pharmaceutical & Bio-technology

Academic & Research Institute

Contract Research Organizations (CRO)

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

