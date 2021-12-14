House Bill 491 Printer's Number 0934
PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - An Act amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for the exclusion of veterans' benefit payments from income for Commonwealth programs.
