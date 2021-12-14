House Bill 723 Printer's Number 2193

PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - An Act amending the act of December 18, 2001 (P.L.949, No.114), known as the Workforce Development Act, further providing for title of act; in preliminary provisions, further providing for declaration of policy, for definitions and for lobbying; in board, further providing for establishment, for membership, for conflicts of interest, for plan, functions and responsibilities and for State performance management system and providing for performance accountability system; in local workforce investment areas and boards, further providing for establishment, for membership, for conflicts of interest, for plan, functions and responsibilities and for local performance measures; in critical job training grants, further providing for purpose, for definitions, for program operation and for grants; in workforce leadership grants, further providing for innovative programs; in industry partnerships, further providing for definitions, for industry clusters, for grant program operation, for interdepartmental cooperation and for industry and labor market research and providing for dissemination of industry and labor market research to educational institutions; in miscellaneous provisions, further providing for construction; and making editorial changes.