Senate Bill 846 Printer's Number 1109
PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1040
PRINTER'S NO. 1109
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
846
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, J. WARD, SCAVELLO, REGAN, GEBHARD,
BARTOLOTTA, STEFANO, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, HUTCHINSON AND
BROOKS, AUGUST 27, 2021
SENATOR MARTIN, EDUCATION, AS AMENDED, SEPTEMBER 28, 2021
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in school health services, providing
for face covering or mask mandate opt out.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1419.1. Face Covering or Mask Mandate Opt Out.--(a)
A parent or legal guardian of a child of school age may opt out
the child from wearing a face covering or mask, which the
child's school imposes as a result of a recommendation or
mandate from the Secretary of Health or a local board or
department of health, that is primarily responsible for the
prevention and control of communicable and non-communicable
disease, including disease control in public and private schools
