Senate Bill 846 Printer's Number 1109

PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1040

PRINTER'S NO. 1109

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

846

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, J. WARD, SCAVELLO, REGAN, GEBHARD,

BARTOLOTTA, STEFANO, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, HUTCHINSON AND

BROOKS, AUGUST 27, 2021

SENATOR MARTIN, EDUCATION, AS AMENDED, SEPTEMBER 28, 2021

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in school health services, providing

for face covering or mask mandate opt out.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1419.1. Face Covering or Mask Mandate Opt Out.--(a)

A parent or legal guardian of a child of school age may opt out

the child from wearing a face covering or mask, which the

child's school imposes as a result of a recommendation or

mandate from the Secretary of Health or a local board or

department of health, that is primarily responsible for the

prevention and control of communicable and non-communicable

disease, including disease control in public and private schools

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19