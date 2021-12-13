HB 5594 of 2021

MICHIGAN, December 13 - Children: child abuse or child neglect; administrative review request for certain central registry cases; provide for. Amends 1975 PA 238 (MCL 722.621 - 722.638) by adding sec. 7l. TIE BAR WITH: HB 5534'21, HB 5275'21
Last Action: 12/7/2021 - referred to second reading
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.