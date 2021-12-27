2022 Buying Forecast for UK Expats and Foreign Nationals

With such strong price growth across 2021 and rising interest rates in the offing, there will not be as much room for prices to grow in 2022.

While interest rates are predicted to rise, Savills predicts that the rise will be gradual and will not have a drastic effect on affordability for UK expats and foreign nationals looking to buy with the help of a UK expat or foreign national mortgage in 2022.

There will be a continued sector of the rental market devoted to movers who have sold their house but cannot find another home to move onto.

According to Savills, the North West is predicted to grow by 4.5% in 2022.