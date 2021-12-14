UAV Propellers Market Grow at a CAGR of 13.20% Forecast to 2027 | Culver Props Inc., Dowty Circuits, Hartzell, McCauley

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The global UAV propellers market was valued at US$ 330.4 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 891.4 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.20% between 2020 and 2027.

The demand for UAV is significantly increasing, owing to its wide-range of applications in defense, oil & gas, and e-commerce industries. According to the Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, UAV market accounted for the US$ 18.3 Billion in 2019 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period. This market growth is attributed to increasing demand for drones in the e-commerce industry. For instance, in November 2017, China-based e-commerce company, Alibaba, started delivery of products through drones. These drones have capacity to delivery 5Kg-45Kg (MTOW) packages to any remote location within stipulated period of time. Furthermore, the usage of drones for goods delivery in e-commerce industry will improve the efficiency and time-lines of delivery process.

This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global UAV Propellers Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global UAV Propellers Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide UAV Propellers Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.

Drivers & Trends

The market forecasts in the UAV Propellers industry are based on established research and assumptions based on current drivers and trends. As a result, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and data for every aspect of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future potential, new developments, and more. To acquire a firm grasp on the total market, several possible growth factors and hazards are assessed.

Regional Classification

The UAV Propellers market is divided into five areas, each with its own development possibilities and current trends: Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The report was created through extensive research and analysis, as well as examination of numerous elements that may influence regional growth, such as each region's economic, political, environmental, technical, and social condition. It also includes a complete analysis of each region's recognised manufacturers, production, and revenue, as well as the top influencing elements, critical data, and data segmented both regionally and globally.

Method of Research

The report provides first-hand information performed by key players using quantitative & qualitative assessment as per the parameters of the Porter’s Five Force Model. It throws light on the macro-economic indicators, parent market trends, and growth factors. Primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) & secondary researches (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been carried out to provide a better understanding of the market. The data used in the report has passed multi-step verification to assure both the authenticity as well as the quality of the insight that is provided. Bottom-up & top-down approaches are also used for ensuring the credibility of the valuations and market segments.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global UAV Propellers Market:

· North America held the dominant position in the global UAV propellers market in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is owing to increasing popularity of UAV due to drone racing events. For instance, in December 2019, Lockheed Martin Corporation hosted an Artificial Intelligence Robotic Racing (AIRR) Circuit race for UAV in Austin, Texas.

· Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing demand for UAVs in the region for application in the defense sector. For instance, in October 2018 China's Chengdu Aircraft Industrial Group sold 48 military drones to Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Kamra, a defense contractor in Pakistan.

· Europe, Middle East, and Africa are also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for UAV by governments in these regions. For instance, in June 2019, Terra Drone Corporation signed an agreement to provide unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) services to Ordnance Survey conducted by the National Mapping Agency of the UK.

· Among material type, composite propeller segment held dominant position in the market in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The composite drones generates less noise and vibrations due to which they are widely used in the spy drones. Moreover Composite Propellers also have long life than the wood Propellers.

