Cross Company to Represent Bedrock Automation in Southeastern U.S.
Cross Company will represent Bedrock Open Secure Automation in Maryland, Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida.
Cyber security is at the forefront of our customers' minds. With Bedrock OSA's intrinsically secure control platform, we can offer our customers in the municipal and utilities markets peace of mind.”BOSTON, MASS., UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bedrock Automation, the creator of Bedrock OSA®, the world’s most powerful and secure industrial control system, announced today that Cross Company's Process Solutions Group will represent Bedrock products exclusively to companies in Maryland, Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida. Cross Process Controls specializes in selling and upgrading DCS systems, PLC hardware, and control systems with a focus on cyber security. Their process solutions combine physical components, services, and technical expertise, into a unique offering, which now includes Bedrock’s intrinsically cyber secure integrated measurement and control system.
— Jason Hicks, Cross Company President
"Cyber security is at the forefront of our customers' minds in the current environment. With Bedrock OSA's intrinsically secure control platform, Cross Company can offer our customers in the municipal and utilities markets peace of mind, even with aging infrastructure. The high performance, open-source industrial control platform is also efficient and cost-effective, making it one of the best options for industrial automation on the market today,” said Cross Company President Jason Hicks.
Cross Company will focus on sales of the following Bedrock Open Secure Automation (OSA) products:
• Bedrock OSA® Remote control system, which packs the Bedrock OSA security and performance into a compact, low-cost unit for remote RTU, PLC or other edge control applications.
• Bedrock OSA® Remote +Flow, which delivers industry-leading Flow-Cal measurement algorithms along with all the control capabilities of the OSA Remote.
• Bedrock OSA® Power: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), which provides a smart, rugged and cyber secure standalone lithium-ion UPS for any industrial control system.
• Bedrock OSA® Power: Secure Power Supply (SPS), which provides a smart, rugged and cyber secure standalone power supply for any brand of PLC, RTU, or DCS.
“We continue to expand our sales capabilities and aligning with channel partners like Cross Company is core to that strategy. Cross can meet the growing demand for secure, high-performance automation that is happening steadily in the industries that Cross serves including power generation, renewable energy, food and beverage, water and wastewater, and chemical processing. Cross Company brings a large sales team, extensive industry experience, customer relationships as well as a synergistic product portfolio that complements the Bedrock OSA products extremely well. We look forward to our partnership with Cross Company and collectively growing the region,” said Albert Rooyakkers, Bedrock Founder, CEO and CTO.
About Cross Company
Founded in 1954, Cross Company is a 100% employee-owned company with a culture built on the foundation of honesty, integrity, trust, mutual respect, servant leadership, and the highest standards of ethical business conduct. With a focus on identifying potential issues in existing processes and working with customers and solution partners to solve them, Cross brings expertise and years of experience to meet customer’s needs. Whether that’s upgrading DCS systems, PLC hardware, or optimizing control systems, Cross specializes in increasing process efficiency and quality. Cross represents complimentary product lines including flow and level measurement, fluid processing, and process instrumentation.
About Bedrock Automation
Bedrock Automation, established in San Jose, California and now based in the Boston, Massachusetts area, has developed the world’s most powerful and cyber secure automation platforms. Bedrock has assembled the latest technologies and talents from the automation, measurement, cyber security, and semiconductor industries to build unprecedented solutions for ICS, Power and Flow based on three prime directives: simplicity, scalability, and security. The result is its award-winning Open Secure Automation (OSA®) platforms, which provide deeply embedded ICS cyber security and the highest levels of performance and reliability, at the lowest lifecycle costs.
