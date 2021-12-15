Our 71st deal in the background checking industry
Iron Creek Partners LLC is pleased to partner with the outstanding management team at Verified Credentials to contribute to the Company’s next phase of growthSANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iron Creek Partners LLC (“Iron Creek”), a private investment firm based in Santa Fe, NM, today announced the recapitalization of Verified Credentials, Inc. a leading provider of background screening solutions based in Lakeville, MN. Iron Creek led the investment group, which included Verified’s management team and Main Street Capital Corporation.
“We are pleased to have the opportunity to partner with the outstanding management team at Verified Credentials to contribute to the Company’s next phase of growth,” said John Bingaman, Managing Principal of Iron Creek. “Verified has differentiated itself as a leader in the background screening market, centered around a comprehensive set of screening solutions built to meet the unique needs of customers across industries, but particularly in the healthcare and education sectors. We have been impressed with Verified’s exceptional customer service and prompt turnaround times, providing customers with the critical information they need to make informed hiring and staffing decisions. We look forward to supporting Verified’s team as they continue to help their customers succeed.”
“We are excited to partner with Iron Creek to take Verified Credentials into the future,” said Kevin Spang, Verified’s Chief Executive Officer. “Verified was founded in 1984 with the mission of providing a remarkable customer experience with a spirit of service, commitment and excellence in all we do. Iron Creek has a track record of supporting growing technology and services companies with an emphasis on long-term, patient capital and industry thought leadership, and I’m confident that with their support, we will be well-suited to continue honoring that mission for years to come.”
Spang and his managerial team will continue to lead the Company, and Spang will become a member of the Company’s Board of Directors.
The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Evan Zatt, 303-875-1718, of Berg Consulting Group, Inc. handled the intermediary work to facilitate the parties in this transaction.
Evan Zatt
Berg Consulting Group, Inc
303-875-1718
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn