Global Airport Moving Walkway System Market Is Expected to Reach $2.95 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Growing need for the moving walkways, increase in number of air travelers, and expansion of existing airports drive the growth of the global airport moving walkway system market. Based on business type, the new installation segment accounted for the major share in 2020. By region, on the other hand, the market across LAMEA would manifest the fastest CAGR by 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global airport moving walkway system market was estimated at $1.95 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $2.95 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Growing need for moving walkways, increase in number of air travelers, and expansion of existing airports drive the growth of the global airport moving walkway system market. On the other hand, high cost of installation and high maintenance impede the growth to some extent. However, surge in focus on energy efficient systems is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample PDF (254 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6559

COVID-19 scenario-

The travel bans across the world, especially during the initial phase of the pandemic, gave way to decreasing sales of moving walkway systems installed in airports. This impacted the global airport moving walkway system market negatively.

However, as the global situation gets better, the market is anticipated to recoup.

The global airport moving walkway system market is analyzed across business type, type, angle, and region. Based on business type, the new installation segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global market. The maintenance segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.5% throughout the forecast period.



Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Airport Moving Walkway System Market Request Here

Based on system type, the pallet segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global market. The belt segment, however, is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market. The LAMEA region, however, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.4% by the end of 2030. The other regions studied in the report include Europe and North America.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6559

Top Manufacturers:

The key market players analyzed in the global airport moving walkway system market report include Fujitec Co., Ltd, Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation, Hyundai Elevator Co., Ltd., Stannah, Kone Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Schindler, Analogue Holdings Limited. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Construction Scaffolding Rental Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028



Transportation Infrastructure Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028



Aviation Infrastructure Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027



Global Scaffolding Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285,

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn